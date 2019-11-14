Why it matters: Apple's marketing chief believes Google's computers are cheap tools that can only be used for testing as opposed to MacBooks and iPads which supposedly facilitate and enhance the learning process.

Today, Apple released the 16-inch MacBook Pro that professionals all over the world have been asking for. In building the new laptop, the company showed that it listened to a lot of user feedback, most of which centered on the keyboard and the ability to sustain high workloads without scorching the desk.

Phil Schiller sat down with CNET's Roger Cheng for an interview ahead of the official reveal and talked in great detail about the decision to go back to the traditional, scissor mechanism for the new keyboard. He also hinted that this could remain a "Pro" feature moving forward, as the company isn't ready to give up on its obsession with butterfly switches.

That said, towards the end of the interview Schiller was asked if Apple is worried about people moving to other platforms like Windows and Chrome OS. He responded in typical Apple fashion, emphasizing how students, professionals, and casual users have slowly come to appreciate the company's ability to marry the software with the hardware to produce computers that feel nice to use.

Schiller seems to think Chromebooks, in particular, have managed to capture a significant chunk of the education market (at least in the US) because of their low price. He noted that iPads are the “ultimate tool for a child to learn on,” while MacBooks are great for college students.

While it's not unexpected that he wouldn't praise devices sold by competitors, Schiller believes kids will not be quite as engaged when using a Chromebook. He says that "if all you want to do is test kids, well, maybe a cheap notebook will do that. But they’re not going to succeed."

Apparently, the secret to having your kids do their best in school and later on in life is to buy them expensive Apple tools. Of course, teachers think it's a matter of judging the pros and cons of the options, and the price of Chromebooks is usually a big pro when it comes to education.

In the meantime, Google and Microsoft have also been taking jabs at Apple. Google tried to roast the other two companies with an ad about load times and error messages. Microsoft, however, has even gone as far as finding someone named "Mac Book" for an ad that praises the Surface Laptop 2.