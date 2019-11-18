The big picture: None of the parties involved cited a reason for Legere’s decision to leave although at age 61, now may simply be the right time to bring in some young blood. It also makes you wonder if he has some deep-seeded concerns about the upcoming acquisition of Sprint and wants to get out while the getting is good.

T-Mobile on Monday revealed an exit plan for John Legere, the outspoken chief executive that helped pioneer the Uncarrier initiative and reshape the modern wireless landscape.

Legere will remain with T-Mobile through the end of his contract on April 30, 2020. On May 1, current T-Mobile President and Chief Operating Officer Mike Sievert will take over as President and CEO. Legere will remain a member of the company’s board of directors, we are told.

Legere said he hired Sievert in 2012 and has great confidence in him, adding that he believes he is absolutely the right choice as T-Mobile’s next CEO. “He has a deep understanding of where T-Mobile has been and where it needs to go to remain the most innovative company in the industry,” Legere added.

T-Mobile said the transition is part of an establish succession plan that’ll position the next generation of leadership to take the company forward.

Rumors that surfaced last week claimed Legere was being courted as chief executive for WeWork, the shared workspace provider that has had its hands full with issues as of late. Legere has already proven that he has the ability to unseat an entire industry so surely he could get a single company back on track.

Legere on a conference call today shot down the WeWork rumors, noting that they were “awkward” considering they were already in the process of rolling out T-Mobile’s succession plan.