Japanese video game director Hideo Kojima recently took home a pair of Guinness World Records for his sizable social media following.

The records-keeping body recently acknowledged Kojima as having the most followers on Twitter for a video game director and the most followers on Instagram for a video game director. As of writing, Kojima has 2.83 million followers on Twitter and 924,000 followers on Instagram (the English versions of his accounts).

Game creator Hideo Kojima (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) is now a record holder for:

✅ Most followers on Twitter for a video game director



✅ Most followers on Instagram for a video game director#DeathStranding#WorldStrandTour2019 pic.twitter.com/dywSzoNwlE — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) November 10, 2019



While impressive, the figures pale in comparison to the sheer number of followers that other celebs have attracted. On Twitter, for example, former President Barack Obama has a staggering 110 million followers, followed closely by Katy Perry with 108 million admirers and Justin Bieber with 107 million.

Over on Instagram, soccer player Christiano Ronaldo has amassed 189 million followers with Ariana Grande in second at166 million followers and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson doing well for himself with 161 million followers.

Whether or not Kojima’s latest passion project, Death Stranding, wins any awards is still up for debate. The game launched on November 8 to mixed reviews following years of hype. One review described the title as both “breathtaking and boring” while others have questioned whether it’s little more than a “walking simulator.” The game has a score of 83 on Metacritic with a user score of 7.0.

It’s still early days for Death Stranding. Perhaps it’s one of those titles where more time is needed to fully appreciate what it is - and what it isn't.