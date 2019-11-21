In brief: Apple said goodbye to iTunes on macOS earlier this year, and the Windows 10 version could face the same fate—though a job listing from the company suggests it’s working on a successor.

First reported by Neowin, the LinkedIn listing asks for a senior software engineer. "The Media Apps team is looking for a creative senior software engineer to work on the next generation of media apps for Windows. You will help build innovative features that will delight millions of customers around the world." it reads. The job is also advertised on Apple’s website.

Apple killed off iTunes earlier this year by splitting it into three separate apps: Music, TV, and podcasts. Cupertino said the software would continue to be available on Windows, but it appears iTunes is being replaced on the platform. The listing says the job will suit an applicant if they "love music and you are passionate about writing code."

In the job ad’s required qualifications, Apple writes that "experience with UWP is a big plus," meaning a potential successor could have Universal Windows Platform and Win32 versions, making it available on various platforms, including the Xbox One console.

With the project only in the hiring stage, expect it to be quite some time before iTunes is replaced on Windows by something else—assuming that’s what Apple has planned. Most people don’t even use the program anymore, so it’s unlikely to be a big miss, particularly if the company comes up with something better.