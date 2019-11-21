In context: Game streaming is becoming quite popular as of late, and many companies (in both the gaming and tech industries) have already created, or plan to create their own implementations of the technology. For those who aren't up to date on this part of the gaming industry, game streaming services let players rent or purchase access to various titles, and then play them without any actual gaming hardware.

No console or high-end PC necessary -- as long as you have a decent internet connection, you can enjoy the benefits (and inevitable drawbacks) of cloud gaming from the comfort of your low-end laptop, smart TV, phone, or tablet.

Google is perhaps the most prominent company to develop a full game streaming service of its own (dubbed Stadia), but Valve and Amazon are both rumored to be working on competing platforms. The latter's possible game streaming ambitions have just been further demonstrated today, courtesy of a new report from Cnet.

The outlet claims that not only is Amazon working on a Stadia-like platform, but said platform will be announced in full next year. The retail giant is reportedly snagging talent from the likes of Microsoft to bolster its development team -- a wise move, given Microsoft's progress in this market with its xCloud project.

Unfortunately, other details about Amazon's service are scarce. We're unsure how it will be monetized (if at all), we don't know what games it will support, and it's tough to say how successful it will be; especially given the headstart Stadia now has.

Image credit: Shutterstock