Something to look forward to: In the world of video game remakes, Resident Evil 2 stands out as one of the best of all time, so it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to learn that Resi 3 is reportedly getting the same treatment.

According to YouTube channel Spawn Wave, Capcom is currently working on a remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. Eurogamer reports that it has also heard of the project, which has supposedly been in development for some time.

Spawn Wave says the game will be released in 2020. As PC Gamer notes, there were less than two years between the original Resi 2 and Resi 3, which means if Capcom is planning to honor history, next year would likely see a release.

Following the success of the Resident Evil 2 remake, which sold almost five million copies, Capcom said it would “explore” more remakes of the company’s back catalog. After Resident Evil 3, expect to see more classics brought into the modern era.

Back in July, a free, fan-made game—Resident Evil 3: Seamless HD Project—added upscaled backgrounds, 3D model textures, menu elements, HR portraits, restored integrated texts, and even manually edited in-game screens to the game. It’s not perfect and requires the Dolphin GameCube emulator, but it’s a good way to experience Resi 3 until the official remake arrives.

With Capcom concentrating on Project Resistance, a multiplayer spin-off of the Resident Evil series, it could be a while before we hear anything official from the company about the Resident Evil 3 remake.