Rumor mill: As Samsung works to get the unveiling of the Galaxy S11 ready for early next year, leaks are starting to emerge to give us an idea of what the new flagship phone might look like. Rendered images show nothing is radically different, but there are a few notable changes.

Known leaker Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks) posted renders of the Samsung Galaxy S11 to Twitter on Friday. The pictures (and video below) reveal a few changes to the phone's design, most notably the front and rear cameras.

If the images are accurate, Samsung has decided to move the S11's selfie camera to the center-top rather than the upper-right as it is in the S10. This falls in line with the placement of the hole punch on the Galaxy Note 10, which launched back in August.

On the rear, the S11 appears to have a new camera array. It seems Samsung is following the pack, incorporating a more sophisticated lens cluster. It looks like the camera will be set up with five sensors and the typical LED flash.

91mobiles, which created the renders, notes that three of the sensors will be regular cameras (one rumored to be 108MP), a fourth is probably the 3D ToF sensor, but it is unclear what the purpose of the fifth one is.

The screen bezels at top and bottom are a tad slimmer than the Galaxy S10, but the sides seem about the same giving it a near edge-to-edge look. The screen size for the S11 and its variants will reportedly range between 6.3 and 6.7 inches making it slightly bigger than the 2019 model.

According to @OnLeaks, the Galaxy S11 will be 7.8mm thick, putting it on par with the S10. However, the placement of the physical keys on the chassis will be different. On the previous model, the power button was on the right-hand edge and the volume keys on the left. The renders show the new flagship with all the buttons on the right side.

It's important to keep in mind that renders are the imaginings of what people know or think they know about something. At best, these are a guess at what the Galaxy S11 will look like. We only have a few months to see how accurate they are, as Samsung should be unveiling the smartphone early next year.