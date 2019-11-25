Attention to detail: In terms of aesthetics, the Genesis Mini is a home run. The feet on the bottom of the system could have a bit more grip and the three-button controllers should have been six-button variants but otherwise, everything is about as top notch as one could expect – right down to the mock expansion ports that accept visual accessories.

Sega’s Genesis Mini retro console is now available at the lowest price we’ve ever seen. If you were waiting for a price reduction, now might be the time to buy.

The Genesis Mini launched on September 19, 2019, to mostly favorable reviews. The $79.99 console shipped with 42 pre-installed games including fan favorites like ToeJam & Earl, Comix Zone, Earthworm Jim, Ecco the Dolphin, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Road Rash II, just to name a few.

In Japan, Sega even launched a “mini tower” of non-functional accessories to add to the console. The complete kit includes a replica Sega CD (the Mega CD), a 32X and a couple of cartridges to plug into the top of the 32X. Unfortunately, Sega hasn’t released the kit for North American markets and only sent out a few examples to select members of the press.

The pre-Black Friday sale over at Amazon features the Genesis Mini for just $49.99, or roughly $30 off its normal list price. That’s the lowest price you’re likely to find before the holidays – remember, this isn’t the ill-fated PlayStation Classic so don’t expect prices to plummet like they did with Sony's system.