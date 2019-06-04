What just happened? Sega on Tuesday revealed the final batch of games destined for the Genesis Mini console. A total of 40 titles were originally advertised for the system but Sega threw a curve ball and added two additional games, pushing the grand total to 42.

The final 12 titles to be announced include Road Rash II, Strider, Virtua Fighter 2, Alisia Dragoon, Columns, Dynamite Headdy, Kid Chameleon, Light Crusader, Monster World IV, Eternal Champions, Darius and Tetris. The last two games – Darius and Tetris – were certainly a surprise considering they were never released on the Genesis.

The Genesis Mini features a surprisingly solid library of software. In addition to the aforementioned new games, you’ve also got Ecco the Dolphin, ToeJam & Earl, Comix Zone, Sonic the Hedgehog 1 and 2, Earthworm Jim, Streets of Rage 2, Golden Axe and Mega Man: The Wily Wars, just to name a few.

Sega may also be working on a bit more for the classic console. For the Japanese market, Sega is also planning to release a “Mega Drive Tower Mini” consisting of miniature versions of the Mega CD (the Sega CD), the 32X and even a cartridge to plug into the top of the tower. Unfortunately, it’s all cosmetic stuff as the add-ons don’t introduce any new functionality to the standard console but it’s cool nevertheless.

With any luck, Sega will also bring these to the US market for the Genesis Mini.

Sega’s Genesis Mini launches September 19 priced at $79.99. It ships with the pre-installed games, two wired control pads and all of the necessary power and video cables and is available to pre-order as of writing.