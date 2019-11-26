One of the main benefits of being a PC gamer is the frequent sales you have access to throughout the year. Most major digital distribution platforms offer steep discounts on large portions of their game catalog during the holidays, at the very least, and Steam is usually the best of the best in this regard.

Even relatively new titles can be had for 50 percent (or more) off during Valve's frequent store-wide sales, and the latest event -- the Autumn Sale -- is a great example of that. The sale kicked off today, and though it's lacking any sort of meta-event or minigame like Steam's full holiday events tend to have, it makes up for that with sheer savings.

We obviously can't list every single game that's getting a discount here, but we'll try to draw attention to some of the most notable or surprising deals.

For starters, over on the strategy side, the entire Total War Franchise is on sale. The relatively-new (and absolutely fantastic) Total War: Three Kingdoms is 20 percent off, dropping the price down to $47.99, and both Warhammer I and II have seen their prices slashed even more significantly, down to $14.99 and $20.39 (both are usually $60), respectively.

Older titles in the series can be snagged for what amounts to pocket change compared to full-priced games. Medieval 2 is only $6.24, and Shogun 2 is just $7.49.

The Dark Souls series is also on sale, with the latest entry -- Dark Souls 3 -- now priced at $15 (75 percent off). Dark Souls 2 is $9.99 (75 percent off), and Dark Souls Remastered is $23.99 (40 percent off).

If RPGs are more your cup of tea, consider snagging the original Divinity games -- Beyond Divinity, Divine Divinity, and Divinity II: Developer's Cut -- for just $3 in all. The games are certainly showing their age, but for such an excellent price, it's hard not to recommend them. For a more modern Divinity experience, Divinity: Original Sin is 65 percent off (now $13.99), and its sequel, Original Sin II, is 45 percent off, bringing the price down to $24.74.

We'll let you discover the rest of the Autumn Sale's deals yourself, but hopefully, we've given you a decent starting list of games to consider checking out. The Autumn Sale runs from today, November 26, to December 3 at 10am PST. If you miss out, don't fret too much -- the Winter Sale (which usually brings even better discounts) will likely follow mere weeks after.

By the way, while you're perusing Steam's catalog for good deals, we should note that the annual Steam Awards are underway, too. They don't mean much in the long run (though the same could arguably be said of most award events), but they're a fun little diversion for gamers that want to vote for their favorite games (and recognize the talent of the best developers).