Why it matters: We know that AMD has been clawing back CPU market share from Intel since its Zen architecture arrived two years ago, and that fact is reflected in Amazon’s sales. In the retailer’s list of best-selling processors, AMD takes 8 out of the top 10 spots.

In Amazon’s US chart of its most popular processors, AMD’s Ryzen 7 2700X takes the top position. The 8-core/16-thread processor is down to just $159 for Black Friday, which works out at just under $20 per core. It’s followed by the Ryzen 5 2600 in second with the Ryzen 5 3600 in third.

Intel’s highest position is number four with the 6-core/6-thread Core i5-9600K (cheapest price: $228), while its only other product in the top ten is the 8-core/16-thread Core i9-9900K in sixth.

AMD has been dominating Amazon’s list for quite some time now, which shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, given the excellent performance and price offered by the company’s products.

This isn’t the first we’ve heard of AMD worrying its rivals. Back in July, aggregated data from several resellers in the country showed AMD's CPU sales had moved ahead of Intel in Japan. Its processors have also become increasingly popular with Steam users, according to the platform’s hardware survey.

AMD's CPU market unit share has increased every quarter since Q2 2017—it now stands at 18 percent. And it’s not just in the consumer market where things are improving; team red has seen its share of the server market jump 2.74 percent YoY. With Intel lagging on 7nm and PCI 4.0, expect AMD to keep clawing customers away from its rival.