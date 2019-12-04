Bottom line: Mozilla has launched a new version of its Firefox web browser via its Release (stable) channel. There aren't a ton of new features to see but the ones Mozilla has delivered are certainly meaningful, especially if you're a heavy multitasker.

Firefox 71.0 introduces a new Picture-in-Picture mode for Windows operating systems that is designed to enhance multitasking. To trigger it, simply hover your mouse over a video and look for the blue “Picture-in-Picture” option. When activated, the video will pop out into its own window that maintains focus, persists across tabs and is even viewable outside of Firefox.

The latest official release of Firefox also brings improvements to Lockwise, Mozilla’s integrated password manager. The feature can now recognize subdomains and autofill credentials accordingly. What’s more, integrated breach alerts from Firefox Monitor are now accessible to users with screen readers.

In the privacy department, Mozilla is boasting that its Enhanced Tracking Protection feature has blocked an estimated one trillion trackers since July.

With Firefox 71, you now get notifications when the browser blocks cryptominers and there’s even a running tally of blocked trackers that can be viewed by clicking the shield icon in the address bar.

A full list of features and fixes can be found in Mozilla’s release notes.

Interested parties can grab Firefox 71 for Windows, macOS and Linux over on our downloads page. Mobile versions for Android and iOS are available from their respective app stores.