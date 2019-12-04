In context: Many of us have probably used Craigslist on at least one occasion throughout our lives. The site has been around since the early days of the internet in 1995, and frankly, it hasn't changed much over the years. It's still the same barebones classified advertisements website it's always been, just with a few new features added on top.

Now, Craigslist is finally receiving its own dedicated mobile app, which has certainly been a long time coming. Craigslist competitors like OfferUp and LetGo have had their own apps for quite some time now, which offer a faster, more convenient way to list the things you want to sell.

With its new app, Craigslist is entering the modern era without compromising on its core features or design. The app is now available for iOS and Android, and it is just as functional as its desktop counterpart: all the categories and search filtering tools from craigslist.com are here, and the layout is just as simple.

The core differences between the two mostly lie in navigation. The Craigslist app has a convenient set of menu options at the bottom, letting you visit your Account page, offer feedback, browse your favorite listings, or even create your own post at the touch of a button. Further, it's also a bit easier to open up a line of communications with craigslist sellers, thanks to pop-up contact menus.

Other than that, there isn't much else worth saying about the app. It's Craigslist, plain and simple, but in mobile form. As of writing, it has excellent ratings on the iOS App Store, and it's currently the #10 app in the Store's Shopping section. If you don't have an iPhone or iPad, you can opt-in to the Craigslist Android beta right here.

Lead image credit: 9to5Mac