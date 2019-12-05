Something to look forward to: Microsoft continues to expand and sweeten the deal for Xbox Game Pass subscribers on PC. The company recently added the PC version of the highly-anticipated Halo: Reach - first in the series for Halo: The Master Chief Collection - to its games library, and will be adding another nine titles later this month.

Megan Spurr, a community manager for Xbox, says that gamers should be ready to dust off their hard drives because of all the goodies coming soon to subscribers of Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Last month, we saw a list of new and upcoming games coming to the service and later this month, the following nine will be making their appearance on the PC:

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Demon's Tilt

Europa Universalis IV

Faeria

Farming Simulator 17

Human: Fall Flat

Metro: Last Light Redux

My Friend Pedro

Pathologic 2

From harvesting farms with a Massey Ferguson tractor in Farming Simulator to solving amusing puzzles with a friend in Human: Fall Flat, these new additions are set to bring plenty of variety to the already impressive collection available on the gaming service.

Another high-profile entry into Xbox Game Pass is Halo: Reach. The game in all its 4K UHD glory and 60fps gameplay was recently added to the service, alongside its PC debut on Steam, where it's doing rather well, and on the Microsoft Store.

Megan also notified Xbox Game Pass subscribers about free content updates headed to Sea of Thieves: Seabound Soul, which gets new lore-based tales and firebombs, and Dead by Daylight, which features a new Cursed Legacy chapter, including a new map and characters.