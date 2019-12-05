In a nutshell: Reddit, aka the front page of the internet, has had a successful 2019. In the site’s year in review, which highlights its stats, top posts, and trends, it’s revealed that monthly active users now stand at 430 million—a 30 percent YoY increase.

With just under four weeks of the year left, Reddit has seen 199 million posts throughout 2019, along with 1.7 billion comments and 32 billion upvotes. That means monthly comments have grown 37 percent YoY, while the monthly view count has increased 53 percent.

There’s also a breakdown of Reddit’s most popular content. The post that got the most upvotes (228K) was a criticism of the site taking a $150 million investment from Chinese giant Tencent. It included a photo of ‘Tank Man’ from the Tiananmen Square protests.

The most upvoted AMA (ask me anything), meanwhile, was the one with Bill Gates, which got 110K. He was followed by Cookie Monster (75.5K) in second place. The rest of the list was made up of Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang (69K), ex-Scientologist Derek Bloch (68.4K), and Wikipedia editor Steven Pruitt (68K).

Some of the communities to see massive subscriber growth this year—based on their top 50 communities—were beauty, which was up 63 percent, style, up 52 percent, and gaming, which increased 42 percent. The titles that made up the top five gaming communities were Fortnite, League of Legends, Destiny 2, Minecraft, and Classic WOW.

Interestingly, Joker was the most discussed movie released this year, followed by Captain Marvel and Aquaman. Avengers: Endgame, the highest-grossing film of all time, was sixth.

Check out all of Reddit’s 2019 statistics here.