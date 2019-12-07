In context: Given the massive popularity and sandbox nature of Minecraft, it's no surprise that the title has attracted many players with artistic or otherwise creative leanings. We've seen fans build functioning computers, game emulators, and even complex shader packs with ray tracing-like effects.

Today, the apparently-endless ingenuity of Minecraft's players has been put on display yet again, courtesy of one particularly-impressive in-game build: a massive, sprawling city with a decidedly cyberpunk aesthetic.

You'll see hover cars, neon-lit skyscrapers, complex streets, "holographic" (colored glass) figures, and plenty of other fun little touches. Just imagine what the city might look like with Minecraft's future RTX implementation up and running.

This build was put together by Minecraft player and YouTuber Elysium Fire (as well as several partners), and it's not the first time they've attempted such an ambitious project. In the past, the individual has constructed enormous spaceships, highly-detailed fantasy lands, medieval castles, and even an impressive steampunk environment in the block-based building game.

Elysium Fire's latest project seems like it might have been the most challenging of them all, though. As you might be aware, Minecraft's building systems are... restrictive, to say the least.

Even with third-party mods to smooth out the process, you're still essentially working with simple cubes of varying colors and textures, and they must align with an invisible grid. With these constraints in mind, it's all the more impressive to see Elysium Fire put together such a lifelike (relatively speaking) and believable cyberpunk city.

Followers of CD Projekt Red's upcoming open-world RPG Cyberpunk 2077 may notice some striking similarities between Elysium Fire's build and the game's setting of "Night City." While these similarities are intentional (Night City was a big inspiration for the build), Elysium Fire used plenty of their own ideas to bring this creation to life. After all, 2077 is still several months from release, so it wouldn't have been possible to replicate Night City perfectly in the first place.

With that said, the builder has more faithfully recreated a different city from one of CD Projekt Red's games: Novigrad, the capital of The Witcher 3's dreary swampland known as Velen. You can see a timelapse of that build right here.

If you want to explore Elysium Fire's latest futuristic world in Minecraft for yourself, you'll be able to download it "soon." We'll update this article with the appropriate link when it arrives. For more details about the project (including a backstory) or additional images, check out its dedicated Planet Minecraft page.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.