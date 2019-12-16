Recap: Remember the Glitter Bomb, the booby-trapped fake package that got revenge on thieves who stole deliveries from people’s porches? A year after the video became a viral hit, the designer of that ingenious invention is back with a new and updated version that’s stinkier and comes with sound effects.

Back in 2018, Former NASA engineer Mark Rober designed a package that looked like it contained an Apple HomePod, but was actually filled with glitter and fart gas, both of which covered thieves who stole the box from front porches. It also included four smartphones and a GPS so the action could be recorded to the cloud when the package was moved. The video has received over 77 million views to date.

Now, Rober is back with the Glitter Bomb 2.0, which, after six months of work, features several ‘upgrades’ over its predecessor. For a start, it’s more streamlined and secure, and there are now two fart spray bottles, each containing a more potent formula that will leave people feeling like they “ate a turd.” The glitter is biodegradable, and the box has audio that includes a countdown and some fake police chatter.

Most other elements remain the same, including using four phones to capture the reactions, though the box now features an image of some fake Bose “Buzz” headphones. The audio company sponsored the video and took the name from a Home Alone character. Speaking of the classic movie, which was the inspiration for the Glitter Bomb, Rober even managed to get star Macaulay Culkin to cameo in the clip.

Ten volunteers around the US were given the packages to leave on their porches, though not everything went to plan. One thief saw the glitter falling out and knew it was a trap, while another volunteer kept it for himself, though this got him a Scientology subscription and a load of embarrassing postcards sent to his neighbors.

While it’s always good to see porch pirates experience karmic justice, there were some good people who tried to return the parcels to their rightful owners. To reward their behavior, Rober gave them $400.

While the first Glitter Bomb video went viral, Rober later revealed that some of it was unintentionally fake. While the YouTuber was not at fault, he edited out the two fake reactions from the original five.