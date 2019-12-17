In a nutshell: With the end of the decade on the horizon, analysis firm App Annie has compiled a list of the biggest mobile applications from the 2010s. Not surprisingly, Facebook and its family of apps dominate the most-downloaded list, but there are a few unexpected entries elsewhere.

Using Google Play and iOS data, App Annie reports that Facebook was the most downloaded app in the world over the last ten years. It was followed by Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram—all owned by Mark Zuckerberg’s behemoth.

Social media and communications apps populate most of the list, with Snapchat (5), Skype (6), and Twitter (10) all making an appearance.

When it comes to nongaming apps rated by all-time consumer spending, video and music streaming services make up most of the top ten. Netflix was number one, with Spotify (7), Pandora Music (3), and HBO Now (9) popular among those willing to spend money.

The list of most-downloaded games over the last ten years has a surprising number one. You might think Candy Crush would be top, but it’s in second place, beaten by Subway Surfers by Kiloo. The game’s popularity in India, which accounted for over 15 percent of its all-time downloads, helped it take the title.

In terms of games by all-time consumer spend, Clash of Clans is a more expected number one—it was also 2019’s most-profitable game. Candy Crush Saga (3), Pokémon Go (8), and Game of War (9) also make the top ten.

“For nongaming apps, they were definitely the first ones to go big on the subscription model,” said Amir Ghodrati, director of market insights at App Annie, in an interview with GamesBeat. “You saw that with Netflix. With games, there was a focus on spending in games with virtual goods. The free-to-play model took off with games. Now games are starting to catch up with subscriptions like Apple Arcade.”

