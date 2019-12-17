What just happened? The PlayStation 4 may be reaching the end of its lifecycle but that isn’t stopping Sony from experimenting with new controller accessories. The DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment adds extra inputs to the already well-equipped PS4 controller and can be yours from next month.

The Japanese gaming giant on Tuesday announced the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment, a controller add-on designed to deliver extra versatility and performance while maintaining the comfort and feel that users have grown accustomed to.

The attachment features two programmable buttons with a “highly tactile” feel that can be mapped to 16 different functions. An OLED screen in the center of the attachment displays the selected profile and button assignments and even functions as a button itself across up to three profiles. A dedicated button allows users to remap back buttons on the fly, apparently even while in-game.

Fret not about plugging something into the base of the controller as the attachment also features a pass-through audio jack so you won’t lose the ability to use wired headsets. Sony said the attachment has been tested and approved for all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR titles meaning compatibility shouldn’t ever be an issue.

Based on Sony’s post, it’ll only be offered in black (at least, initially). Should it prove successful, I suspect we may see additional color schemes arrive… or perhaps Sony is just testing the concept ahead of the PlayStation 5’s launch next year?

The DualShock 4 back button attachment launches on January 23, 2020, priced at $29.99 (it’ll be $39.99 in Canada).