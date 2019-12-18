Highly anticipated: The remake of Resident Evil 3 is still four months away, though the minimum system requirements have just been released—and it’s good news for those with less powerful PCs. If you could run the Resident Evil 2 remake, you’ll be able to play this next entry.

As Resi 3 uses the same game engine and looks similar to Resi 2, both remakes share the same minimum PC requirements.

According to the game’s Steam page, the Resident Evil 3 remake will work on 64-bit versions of Windows 7, 8.1, and 10. Processor-wise, it requires a Core i5-4460 or AMD FX-6300, while the minimum recommended graphics card is an Nvidia GTX 760 or an AMD R7 260x with 2GB of video RAM. It also asks for 8GB of system RAM and DirectX version 11, all of which will run the game at 30fps/1080p.

We still don’t know the recommended specs, but they’ll likely be the same or similar as Resi 2: a Core i7-3770 or AMD FX-9590 or better, NVIDIA GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480 with 3GB VRAM, and 8GB of RAM.

With the new Resident Evil 2 selling almost 5 million copies and Capcom hinting at more remakes from its back catalog, rumors of a new Resident Evil 3 had been widespread. Confirmation of the game and its release date—April 3, 2020—arrived earlier this month via Sony’s State of Play Stream.

Meet Martin Sandwich, one of the Survivors in Resident Evil Resistance, a 4v1 asymmetrical multiplayer game included with Resident Evil 3.



A skilled engineer and mechanic, Martin can create traps to slow down or stun enemies. #RE3 pic.twitter.com/89a7hsC1bE — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) 11 December 2019

Those who purchase Resident Evil 3 will also get a copy of Resident Evil Resistance, an asymmetrical 1v4 multiplayer game set in the same universe that features a character called Martin Sandwich—a reference to Barry Burton’s “Jill sandwich” line from the original Resident Evil.