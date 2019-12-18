In a nutshell: Eligible items such as electronics, household products, kitchen appliances and pet supplies can be dropped off at one of more than 18,000 locations including Kohl’s, UPS, Amazon Books stores, Amazon 4-Star stores, Amazon Hub locations and select Whole Foods Markets.

Amazon isn’t focused solely on expediting the delivery process as part of its retail takeover. The e-commerce giant on Wednesday demonstrated that it also wants to make returns as seamless as possible – at least, through the holiday season.

Per the expanded return policy, millions of items shipped and fulfilled by Amazon between November 1, 2019, and December 31, 2019, can be returned for free until January 31, 2020.

In many instances, you don’t even need to print out a label or package your return – just bring it in and show the supplied QR code to the sales associate and they’ll handle it from there.

Amazon said customers can return products for any reason. You’ll have up to 30 days from delivery to initiate a return for a full refund.

Libby Johnson McKee, director of Amazon WW returns and re-commerce, said, “with free returns on millions of items, customers don’t need to worry if the keyboard they ordered doesn’t feel quite right or if their dog likes his new bed – they can buy with confidence, knowing they’ll be able to return it for free with just a few easy clicks.”

Up to this point, only clothing, shoes and bedding were eligible for at least one free return option.

Masthead credit: Amazon drop off by Sundry Photography