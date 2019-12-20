Bottom line: NBC will reportedly lean on a multi-tiered pricing structure and a unique user interface to differentiate its upcoming Peacock streaming service from the competition. Will that - plus NBC's vast library of content - be enough to get people to sign up?

Sources familiar with the matter told CNBC that NBC is planning a free, ad-supported tier albeit with limited content. There will also be a less restrictive version with limited advertising for $5 per month and an ad-free tier priced at $10 a month.

By targeting multiple price points, NBC can effectively reach a variety of demographics that other services simply aren’t catering to.

When logging in, users will reportedly get something they won’t find with other offerings. Sources say NBC Peacock will open with a live video stream, perhaps from the NBC News Now service that’ll be integrated into Peacock or maybe an on-demand show. Personally, I’m not so sure that sounds all that appealing as it reminds me of auto-playing ads on the web but to each their own.

At launch, Peacock’s digital shelves will be stocked with over 15,000 hours of content including The Office, Friday Night Lights and Cheers as well as new original programming like the Saved by the Bell reboot that was announced a few months back.

Peacock remains in beta but is still reportedly on track to launch publicly in April. One thing the streaming service won’t offer, we’re told, is coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. That’s understandable considering the company probably doesn’t want to cannibalize its traditional pay TV business too much.