Fan favorites: What could be scarier than ruining from velociraptors on a rainy night? How about running from velociraptors on next generation hardware? Capcom has recently filed for trademark protection on over 30 video game titles. Most notable among them were Dino Crisis and Darkstalkers. Could we be in for some remakes?

A trademark filing for Dino Crisis has been spotted in Japan. The company applied for trademarks for a slew of other titles as well, including Power Stone, fighting game Vampire (Darkstalkers), and Rockman (Mega Man).

Bear in mind that filing for TM protection does not guarantee that any of these titles are in production. However, GamesRadar notes Capcom alluded to plans to revive “dormant intellectual properties” during an investor report released earlier this year.

The filings would seem to indicate that the game maker is preparing to make moves in this direction, but the question is: are they going to be remakes or new installments in the franchises?

Capcom has been on a reboot spree of late. It already released a remake of Resident Evil 2 earlier this year. It has also announced remasters of Onimusha: Warlords and Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. Those titles are slated to launch on January 15 and April 3, respectively.

Considering the evidence we have so far, forecasting a Dino Crisis or Darkstalkers remake seems a relatively safe bet. Although, be sure to increase your salt intake until Capcom officially announces something.