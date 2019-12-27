In brief: Intel at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show next month is expected to unveil an advanced cooling solution that’ll allow notebook computers to better dissipate heat. Thanks to vapor chambers and graphite, systems could run up to 30 percent cooler.

Supply chain sources tell DigiTimes that the new thermal design utilizes a combination of vapor chambers and graphite sheets to help lower temps. Specifically, the new components will replace the traditional thermal modules that get stuffed between the keyboard and the exterior shell. The idea is to transfer heat from this area to the back of the screen where it can be better dissipated.

Part of Intel’s Project Athena initiative, it is said to boost cooling efficiency by as much as 30 percent. The solution will also allow manufacturers to put out fanless notebooks and reduce the overall thickness of systems, a byproduct that consumers will no doubt appreciate.

There’s been an uptick in the usage of vapor chamber cooling as of late, especially in gaming laptops that generate lots of heat, as they are more flexible than heat pipe modules with regard to how they can be oriented.

Several partners will feature the new design in products shown off at CES, we’re told.

Worth noting is the fact that sources say laptop makers will have to redesign the hinges on their systems to allow the graphite sheet to pass through in order to conduct heat.

The 2020 International Consumer Electronics Show runs from January 7, 2020, through January 10, 2020, in Las Vegas.

Laptop hardware by artix022