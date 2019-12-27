WTF?! Bethesda's multiplayer experiment Fallout 76 has suffered numerous blunders since its release. Rather than cutting its losses and calling it a failure, the company has continued trying to make it work. Most of the gaffes originated directly from the developer, but the latest snafu is the fault of one lousy cheater.

Over the weekend, a Fallout 76 player stole hundreds of items from others in the game. A video shows him apparently using a hack recently released on the Unknown Cheats website (below). It allows the user to steal inventory items, including clothing leaving the other player in their skivvies.

Bethesda says that it has patched the exploit, but tons of players are still left with missing belongings. One user told Kotaku that he had lost “a full set of Power Armor, three-star legendary modded scout armor, and a Sheepsquatch Mascot head.” These items are not easily obtainable and took many hours of grinding to earn.

Complaints about the pilfering started pouring into the Fallout 76 subreddit shortly after it began on Sunday. Bethesda quickly took the game offline on Monday while it fixed the problem. It also indicated that it would try to figure out a way to make reparations those affected.

“We would like to apologize to those of you who were impacted by this exploit. We want to make this right, and we are currently looking into ways we may be able to compensate you.”

It is unclear how the developer plans to implement compensation. Obviously, they want to avoid handing out items that were not actually stolen, so working on the honor system is not likely to be fair as too many players would try to take advantage of the situation. Some have contacted Bethesda support directly about their missing items but have not heard back.

The developer had no further comment on the matter.

Masthead credit: The Daily Dot