Bottom line: Like its competitors, AT&T is rushing to expand its new 5G network as much as possible before the end of 2019. So far, the company has performed reasonably well (by modern network provider standards, that is). Earlier this month, they brought the technology to ten US cities, and now, that number has grown even further.

With under a week left in the year, AT&T has successfully rolled out its low-band, wide-range 850MHz 5G network to users in New York City, Baltimore, Detroit, Washington DC, Las Vegas, and Philadelphia.

Based on coverage maps of these areas, it seems like sizable urban portions of each city will have access to AT&T's particular brand of 5G. Still, there are plenty of areas within these locations where 5G hasn't rolled out yet, so expect some spotty coverage while moving around your city.

All in all, AT&T has brought 5G connectivity to just under 20 cities, though precise coverage obviously varies from place to place. It's wise for AT&T to target bigger cities like NYC and Washington DC with its early 5G efforts, but it's unfortunate that so many of the company's users still don't have access yet.

That's likely to change over the next year or two, of course, and given that there isn't exactly a plethora of accessible 5G-ready phones on the market, perhaps it's not too big of an issue for now.

Still, if you want to future-proof yourself for the day when the smartphone market is saturated with 5G devices, both AT&T's Unlimited Elite and Unlimited Extra plans offer 5G connectivity. They'll run you $85 and $75 per month, respectively, with the usual limitations (such as soft data caps) that come along with subscribing to an ''unlimited" plan.