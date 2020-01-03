In brief: One of the few things you can bank on each year is that where will be at least one product to come out of the Consumer Electronics Show that screams, “that’s so CES!” For 2020, that product is without a doubt Kohler’s Moxie showerhead + wireless speaker.

Introduced on Friday, the Moxie shower head + wireless speaker is just as it sounds – a standard shower head with a removable smart speaker that slots into the center of the head and is held in place magnetically. It’s powered by technology from Harman Kardon and as you’d expect, offers hands-free control via its built-in voice assistant.

Surprisingly enough, this isn’t a new concept for Kohler. In researching the combo, I found references to a similar setup from Kohler – with the same name, even – dating back to late 2012. That version doesn’t look nearly as elegant as the newer model, but that’s to be expected from a product that is more than six years old at this point.

According to The Verge, the new Moxie speaker will sell for $99, or $159 if you want a version with Alexa. Plus, you’ll want the shower head itself which commands an additional $70 although I suppose you don’t really need that part to enjoy in-shower tunes.

Kohler tells the publication that the speaker will last for up to five hours on a single charge and carries an IPX67 rating. Look for it to launch sometime in 2020.