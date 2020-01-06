Something to look forward to: Something we can always guarantee to see plenty of at CES is a slew of new TVs. At this year’s event, Vizio has its refreshed lineup of 4K televisions on show, which includes the company’s first OLED TV.

Vizio’s new OLED sets will be available in 55 and 65-inch sizes and come with its IQ Ultra processor for “unparalleled color, contrast, and clarity.” Being an OLED panel—believed to be provided by LG—it also offers the usual benefits of perfect blacks, colors, and contrast, and the TV features variable refresh rate (VRR), FreeSync, and 4K@120Hz. No word yet on price, but don’t be surprised to find this television is a lot cheaper than rival OLEDs.

Vizio is also introducing new models of its V-Series, M-Series, P-Series, and P-Series Quantum X. It’s flagship LCD Quantum X comes in 65, 75, and 85-inch sizes, offers peak HDR brightness up to 3000 nits (800 nits full screen), and 792 dimming zones in the 85-inch version. It uses a Quantum Dot panel for improved colors.

All of the 2020 TVs offer support for HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision. They include new processors Vizio says improves 4K upscaling and color reproduction accuracy, while the high-end sets with the “IQ Ultra” processor bring AI/machine learning picture optimizations. There’s also the ProGaming Engine for VRR, FreeSync, and 4K@120Hz support with low input lag of under 15 milliseconds. Finally, all of the new sets have HDMI 2.1.

Vizio is also upgrading its SmartCast UI to version 4.0, which will bring performance and personalization updates, and makes pairing with Assistant/Alexa devices easier. There’s even a new remote for two of the TVs that offers push-to-talk voice control.

Pricing and availability for the 2020 line-up of Vizio TVs will be available closer to launch.