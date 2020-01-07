What just happened? Micron at CES this week announced it has begun sampling DDR5 registered DIMMS (RDIMM) based on its 1znm process technology. According to the memory maker, its new DDR5 – which doubles memory density while improving reliability – will deliver more than an 85 percent increase in memory performance among server workloads.

DDR5 also affords lower power requirements, making it more energy efficient at scale, and features enhancements like MIR (“mirror” pin) that improves DIMM signaling. There are also more options for PRECHARGE and REFRESH commands, we’re told.

Tom Eby, senior vice president and general manager of the Compute & Networking Business Unit at Micron, said, “Data center workloads will be increasingly challenged to extract value from the accelerating growth of data across virtually all applications.” Key to enabling these workloads, Eby added, is higher-performance, denser, higher-quality memory.

“Micron’s sampling of DDR5 RDIMMs represents a significant milestone, bringing the industry one step closer to unlocking the value in next-generation data-centric applications,” Eby said.

Keep in mind that all of this applies only to the server segment. There’s still no public timetable in place for the adoption of DDR5 in the desktop PC space as neither Intel nor AMD have announced components that support the standard. Still, it’s an important milestone and one that’ll eventually lead to desktop adoption when the time is right.

Masthead credit: RAM by FabrikaSimf