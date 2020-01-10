Something to look forward to: Developer Perfect World dropped a new gameplay trailer (via Game Informer) on Wednesday for its upcoming Magic: Legends. The company describes it as an MMO action RPG, but it looks more like a four-player co-op Diablo 3 clone, and there is nothing wrong with that.

As the name suggests, it is Perfect World’s adaptation of the collector card game Magic: The Gathering that puts players in the shoes of a Planeswalker. If you like playing Diablo 3 as a magic wielder, Magic: Legends should be right up your alley.

The game offers five classes of magic users, but the official website only highlights two at the moment — the Mind Mage and the Geomancer. The former uses psychic-like powers such as telekinesis to attack from range, while the latter can get up close and personal using powerful earth and fire AoE spells to vanquish foes.

The studio also only has two worlds from the Magic multiverse to announce for now. Shiv is a volcanic island on the plane of Dominaria where players will face Ghitu tribes, goblins, ogres, and dragons. Benalia, also on the plane of Dominaria, pits you against the demons of the Cabal.

The game is currently still in the alpha phase, but Perfect World says they plan to launch on consoles and PC sometime this year. A beta version is coming soon, which you can sign up for through Arc Games.

What is most attractive to me is it appears Perfect World is going more with the action-RPG aspect rather than the MMO with the option to go it alone. Perfect for a lone wolf like me.