In brief: HBO dropped its latest trailer on YouTube over the weekend. While the clip doesn’t show any live action as earlier offerings have, it does provide what may be a potential plot outline… or maybe it’s all just an elaborate “advertisement” for Westworld and this is just one of many scenarios that guests can choose from. With Westworld, it’s hard to say either way.

The third season of HBO’s Westworld will premiere on March 15, 2020, a new trailer reveals.

Season one of Westworld premiered in late 2016 to rave reviews. The highly anticipated second season, however, missed the mark badly and was criticized for being… well, a disjointed mess. There’s high hope for season three as it appears to depict life outside the park and brings in some heavy hitters including Aaron Paul of Breaking Bad fame.

Unlike Netflix, HBO has mostly adhered to the old guard way of releasing new episodes of a show – appointment TV, more or less. This means that each new episode will be released at a set time each week and you’ll have to tune in or DVR it versus being able to binge the entire season in one sitting.

If season three can bring back some of the magic delivered by the first, however, it’ll be worth the hassle.

