In brief: Once it became evident that computers were going to be a major part of the daily lives of millions, device makers started focusing on ways to cater to this emerging market. Ergonomic designs like the Microsoft Natural Keyboard briefly gained traction but largely gave way to more promising (and lucrative) avenues. With its latest offering, however, Logitech is revisiting the trend.

The new Logitech ERGO K860 Ergonomic Split Keyboard promotes a more relaxed and natural typing posture to work more comfortably and ultimately, enhance productivity.

For those not up to speed, an ergonomic keyboard like the K860 is typically one that orients the layout in a way that better aligns with how your hands and arms would naturally come to rest in front of you. According to Logitech, use of its new board results in 54 percent more wrist support while reducing wrist bending by 25 percent.

It may be hard to see the short-term benefits of ergonomic improvements but over a lifetime of use, it could make a real difference.

The K860 has also been certified by United States Ergonomics and carries a rated life of 10 million keystrokes. It is versatile, too, as it works with both Windows and Mac operating systems and can connect to up to three devices via Bluetooth Low Energy. Battery life is rated for up to two years from the two AAA batteries.

The Logitech ERGO K860 Ergonomic Split Keyboard is set to arrive later this month priced at $129.99.