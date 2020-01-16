In brief: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has become Disney’s seventh billion-dollar earner of 2019 and the ninth overall film to cross the threshold for the year. With the milestone, The Rise of Skywalker becomes the fifth Star Wars film to join the billion-dollar club.

The third and final film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, The Rise of Skywalker launched on December 20 to much fanfare (and with the help of a massive marketing push). The flick got off to a solid start and has managed to carry that momentum well into the New Year. According to Disney, the movie crossed the $1 billion barrier on Tuesday in its 28th day of release.

The full 2019 billion-dollar earners list is as follows:

Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion)

The Lion King ($1.6 billion)

Frozen 2 ($1.3 billion)

Spider-Man: Far From Home ($1.1 billion)

Captain Marvel ($1.1 billion)

Toy Story 4 ($1.07 billion)

Joker ($1.06 billion)

Aladdin ($1.05 billion)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ($1.001 billion)

Disney is responsible for seven of the nine billion-dollar earners of 2019 – that’s the good news. The bad news is that as we settle into 2020, it will be difficult to match or beat that record anytime soon as two of Disney’s top franchises – Star Wars and Avengers – closed out major storylines last year.

Nothing is impossible, mind you, but it could be a while before we see another magic year like 2019 from Disney.