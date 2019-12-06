In a nutshell: Coca-Cola's new Star Wars bottles with glowing lightsabers are sure to be coveted by collectors - that is, if they can get their hands on them. The OLED-equipped beverage containers are only being sold in Singapore and in extremely very limited quantities. Good luck finding one.

Star Wars is a merchandising juggernaut and Coca-Cola is cashing in on the fandom. The beverage maker’s Singapore division has partnered with the marketing specialists at Inuru to produce a limited run of interactive Star Wars Coca-Cola bottles.

The bottles feature two designs – red and blue lightsabers for Kylo Ren and Rey, respectively. They utilize paper-thin printed electronic circuits which, when touched – as one would when picking up the bottle to have a sip – completes the circuit and illuminates an OLED that makes the lightsaber glow.

Per Mothership, the bottles can light up about 500 times (with an average five-second touch per activation) before their battery expires.

The bad news? Aside from being limited to the Singapore market, only 8,000 examples are being produced. Interested parties in the region will have to solve riddles on social media to track down one of 45 secret locations where the bottles are being sold. What’s more, the “Galactic Hunt” is only taking place over the next three weekends.

Additional details can be found over on Coca-Cola's Singapore portal.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20.

Masthead credit: Geek Culture