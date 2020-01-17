In brief: In a recent investors meeting, NBCUniversal unveiled the pricing model and US launch date for its upcoming Peacock streaming service.

NBC's entry into the streaming market with Peacock had been rumored for quite some time, additional details of which were reported last month.

The service has now been officially announced and will come with two standout features to differentiate it from competitors. The first is offering users a completely free, ad-supported streaming option, alongside two paid tiers - $5/mo (with ads) and $10/mo (no ads) - under Peacock Premium.

CNBC reports that the free tier, called Peacock Free, will have 7,500 hours of programming, including "next-day access to current seasons of first-year NBC shows, complete seasons of classic series, Universal movies and curated content such as SNL Vault and Family Movie Night."

Going for a more cable-like experience, Peacock will also be covering live breaking news, with access to Lester Holt's Nightly News program as well as "dozens" of streaming "channels."

The second standout feature is live sports coverage, exclusive to Peacock Premium users, who will also be able to stream Premier League soccer games beginning in August, and September's Ryder Cup matches.

With over 600 movies and 400 TV series, the premium tier will come with more than 15,000 hours of content (including exclusives) and the additional benefit of allowing users to stream NBC's late-night programs like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers, a few hours earlier than their scheduled TV time.

Although the service is launching nationally on July 15, Peacock Premium will come to Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Flex customers a full three months early on April 15. An ad-supported premium version will be offered to Comcast and Cox cable subscribers, who can pay $5/mo for an ad-free experience.