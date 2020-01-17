In brief: Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most highly-anticipated games of this generation (and possibly the next), but the world got a bit of a shock yesterday when developer CD Projekt Red announced that the title needed some extra time in the oven -- a whopping five months, to be specific. Now, it seems the same holds true for the game's multiplayer mode.

In an investor call held yesterday, during which CD Projekt Red discussed Cyberpunk 2077's delay (among other things, such as the necessity of crunch), the studio offered the world two interesting information tidbits. First, its second in-development "AAA RPG" (which has long been listed on its investment strategy page as a 2021 release) is actually Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer, and not a wholly new game.

This detail is notable for a couple reasons. For starters, it puts an end to speculation that the studio has been preparing a new IP or The Witcher 4 -- it seems Cyberpunk is keeping the team's hands full. Additionally, it suggests that Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer will be standalone in some way, rather than an addition to the main game. Why else would it be considered a AAA RPG in its own right?

The second important piece of Multiplayer-related information revealed during the conference call is a bit more disappointing. CD Projekt Red's leadership confirmed to a caller that Cyberpunk 2077's multiplayer mode is likely to miss its 2021 release target. That means it will launch in 2022 at the earliest, which isn't too surprising.

2021 is already going to be an immensely busy year for CD Projekt Red. Not only will the team be occupied with fixing any post-launch bugs left over from Cyberpunk's singleplayer release later this year, but there are also the game's promised free DLCs and paid expansion packs to worry about.

Delays aside, we're still looking forward to finding out what form Cyberpunk 2077's multiplayer will take in a couple years. And, of course, we can't wait to get our hands on the main game when it hits the market on September 17, 2020.