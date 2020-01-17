In context: The game streaming wars are heating up, and just about every major player in this industry has something on the table right now. Google has Stadia, Microsoft is working on Project xCloud, and Sony has its Remote Play and PlayStation Now services.

Microsoft has also quietly been working on Xbox Console Streaming, a function that allows Xbox owners to play any owned and installed Xbox One, or Game Pass title on their Android smartphone or tablet with minimal effort.

The feature has been available to select Xbox Insider program testers for a while now, but today, Microsoft is finally opening it up more broadly. Starting now, as long as you live in one of the many, many countries on this list, you'll be able to take advantage of Xbox Console Streaming. If you want to do so, you'll need to sign up for the Xbox Insider program and enroll in the Xbox One Update Preview ring.

Once you've done so, open up the Google Play Store on your Android device and snag the Xbox Game Streaming (Preview) app. The rest of the instructions will be fed to you through this app, so it should be pretty straightforward.

In terms of other requirements, the Preview will demand a Bluetooth 4.0-supported Xbox controller, an Android device running version 6.0 (or higher) of the OS, as well as a Microsoft Account. A high-speed internet connection would help, too, but that's nothing new for this sort of service. Microsoft recommends a controller mount, but that's not strictly necessary.