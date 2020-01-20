Why it matters: Ubisoft has launched a lawsuit against the alleged operators of a website that offers distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) services. The attacks were used against Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege servers, which disrupted the game’s matches.

Polygon reports that the suit names people from across the world and was filed in a California court. The defendants allegedly operated a website called SNG.ONE, which sells subscriptions that range from $30 per month up to $299 for “lifetime” access to the server.

SNG.ONE is advertised as a service for companies to test their firewalls against attacks, but Ubisoft said the owners “are well aware of the harm” it has caused the French gaming giant. It’s also alleged that those named in the suit were behind r6s.support, which named Siege as a potential target, as well as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, FIFA 20, and Fortnite.

“Indeed, Defendants have gone out of their way to taunt and attempt to embarrass Ubisoft for the damage its services have caused to [Rainbow Six Siege],” Ubisoft lawyers write.

The suit also states that the defendants, knowing a lawsuit from Ubisoft was incoming, created a fictional seizure notice on the website, falsely claiming that the domain had been seized by Microsoft and Ubisoft. Somewhat confusingly, the defendants admitted to creating the notice “in order to get Ubisoft to admit that they have a problem.”

Ubisoft is requesting that the website be shut down and seeks damages, injunctive relief, and other equitable relief.

Ubisoft DDoS lawsuit by Polygondotcom on Scribd