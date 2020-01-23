In a nutshell: As technology becomes more advanced, children are finding more ways to take advantage of it. The latest trick involves using some of Apple’s AirPods and a text-to-speech app to “talk” in class without the teacher realizing.

Those of a certain age may recall when throwing rolled up pieces of paper containing written messages was the best way of surreptitiously communicating in classrooms. In today’s digital age, things are a lot more high-tech.

In a TikTok video from user Leilana that was shared on Twitter, two students, each with a pair of Apple's buds, show how to have a 'conversation' in class. It involves first swapping one AirPod with each other. Then, they use Google Translate to type a message and play it, allowing the other person to hear what is being said. While Google’s software is used in the clip, any text-to-speech app should work fine.

The method still requires students to use their phones without the teacher noticing, so why not just send text messages instead? But being able to essentially ‘talk’ to a friend in class without anyone realizing will doubtlessly be welcomed by bored kids, or even adults working in offices.

We named Apple’s newest earbuds, the AirPods Pro, as joint winners in the ‘wireless buds’ category in our Best of Headphones feature. It shares top spot with Samsung’s Galaxy Buds, which, despite being over $100 cheaper than their rivals, offer better sound quality—according to Consumer Reports, at least.