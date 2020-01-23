What just happened? Tinder on Thursday announced it is doing more to make users feel comfortable when taking their interactions off the app and into the real world. This includes equipping daters with a comprehensive Safety Center and integrating cutting edge features into its app.

Chief among the new integrations is Noonlight, a connected safety platform that’s been around since 2013. With Noonlight integration, Tinder users will be able to share details about upcoming dates via the Noonlight Timeline feature such as who they are meeting as well as when and where the meetup is to take place.

Users can also discreetly trigger emergency services should things take a turn south during a date.

Other new features include a Photo Verification system that allows members to self-authenticate through a series of real-time posed selfies, a harassment detection prompt powered by machine learning and the aforementioned Safety Center that serves as a resource for safety tools and knowledge.

Tinder’s motive here is to no doubt promote a safer environment for its users and reduce its own liability but it comes at the unfortunate cost of privacy. To enable these new features, you’ll need to give up some privacy by sharing your location and other details with Tinder.

Tinder said it will start rolling out its new safety features on January 28. Other Match Group brands will get the Noonlight integration in the coming months, we’re told.