Rumor mill: Looking forward to seeing the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+? You might be waiting a while. According to reports, development of the show has been put on hold after the only two scripts were thrown out and the crew dismissed.

With The Mandalorian proving so popular, hopes were high that Ewan McGregor reprising his role as Obi-Wan would be equally successful. But the Hollywood Reporter, citing multiple sources, claims that the series has been “put on hold” as Disney+ and Lucasfilm “attempt a retooling.”

According to the report, only two scripts had been written, but Obi-Wan producer Kathleen Kennedy wasn't happy with them, and they were thrown out. Lucasfilm is now searching for a new writer to replace the Oscar-nominated Hossein Amini (Drive, The Wings of the Dove), and the planned six episodes have been cut to just four. It’s noted that McGregor and director Deborah Chow remain attached to the project.

It’s unclear why the scripts had become a problem. A source claims the story was too close to The Mandalorian, with Obi-Wan protecting a young Luke or perhaps a young Leia, similar to how the Mandalorian took Baby Yoda under his protection.

Rumors of behind the scenes problems also come from Collider, which reports that crew in London’s Pinewood Studios were sent home after being told the show would be down “indefinitely,” though it hasn’t been canceled.

McGregor says reports of the problems are exaggerated. "I’ve read about eighty, ninety percent of what they’ve written so far, and it’s really, really good," he told IGN. "Instead of shooting this August, they just want to start shooting in January, that's all. Nothing more dramatic then that." The actor added that he hadn’t heard about the number of episodes being cut from six to four.