PSA: If you have been putting off getting your 13-year-old Wii console repaired, you’d better dust it off and get it to Nintendo. You have just over two months before the company closes shop on the device.

On its Japanese support pages, Nintendo announced it can no longer take repair requests on Wii consoles (model RVL-001) after March 31, 2020. Parts to fix the aging devices are no longer produced and are getting hard to find. Nintendo has a limited supply of replacements and warns that it may run out before the March deadline.

The announcement does appear only on the Japanese version of the site, but as this is an issue relating to part supply, you can expect all other regions to be facing the same termination of service.

[The Wii] was released on December 2, 2006. Due to the difficulty in securing the parts necessary for repairing the main Wii unit, repair acceptance will be terminated on March 31, 2020 (Tuesday). * If parts run out of stock before the above date, repairs may not be accepted.

As for Wii controllers and peripherals, Nintendo said it will continue to repair them until it runs out of parts. It had no deadline, seemingly indicating that it had a bit more supply in that department.

A couple early attempts at implementing motion controls on game consoles were tried, most notably Mattel’s Power Glove for the NES and lesser-known flop the Sega Activator for the Genesis, but neither did well. The Wii was the first console to have some success adding motion to video games, but it still seemed a bit gimmicky since it had to bundle together games that explicitly used the novel input method.

Despite that, the console was well received and went on to sell more than 100 million units. It also ushered in accelerometers, which are used in every major gaming console and smartphone today.

The Wii was discontinued in 2013 shortly after the Wii U's launch, so it has enjoyed almost 7 years of legacy service. However, just because Nintendo will not fix them anymore does not mean they cannot be repaired. Depending on the parts needed, small repairs can make for a great DIY project, and some third-party shops may be able to help, as well.

Image credit: speedimaging (masthead) and Air Elegant (body) via Shutterstock