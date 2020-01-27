The big picture: Such a concept may have seemed narrow-minded even just a decade ago but today, it’s not as far-fetched as it may initially seem. Gaming has become a cultural phenomenon that appeals to people of all ages and of course, themed resorts are big business – just ask Disney. While this isn’t on the same scale as that, it could still be lucrative.

Atari, an early pioneer in the electronic entertainment industry, is hoping its latest business venture will conjure up the same sort of excitement it was once associated with.

The company on Monday announced a partnership with GSD Group to build video game-themed Atari Hotels in the US. The unique lodging experience will offer guests the latest in augmented and virtual reality experiences with select locations even being able to accommodate esports events.

Atari CEO Fred Chesnais said they are interested in building a space that will be much more than just a place to stay.

The idea isn’t totally original, however, as MGM Resorts in 2017 set about building a 30,000-square-foot esports arena at the Luxor hotel and casino in Las Vegas. The HyperX Esports Arena, as it is called, isn’t the destination’s main attraction but has no doubt influenced some visitors’ decision to stay there.

The first location is set to break ground later this year in Phoenix, Arizona. Additional builds are being planned in Austin, Seattle, San Francisco, San Jose, Las Vegas, Chicago and Denver.