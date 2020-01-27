Rumor mill: Get your salt shaker ready because you are going to need an extra dose of salt to take with the rumor that the Silent Hill franchise might be making a comeback. Konami reportedly has not one but two games in the works.

AestheticGamer "leaked" on Twitter that Konami could be working on two games in the Silent Hill franchise. The first is a "soft-reboot," and the second is an episodic narrative-style game similar to Telltale games or Supermassive's Until Dawn.

The series of tweets claim Konami was seeking pitches for new Silent Hill games about two years ago, and these are the ideas that came forth. AestheticGamer admits that he does not know anything more, but goes on to say he would not be surprised to see announcements soon.

"This is just a guess, but I'd say there's a high chance one or both of those titles may be revealed this year, but we'll see," he said. "I don't actually know their plans or anything about these games other than their existence, though. I don't know much about the inner workings of Konami."

franchise, the other an episodic TellTale/Until Dawn-style game to go alongside the reboot. I don't know anything more than that though, but I sure do hope Konami's given it the appropriate budget and found the right developer to make those games succeed. — AestheticGamer (@AestheticGamer1) January 21, 2020

He also does not reveal where he got this information, so take the rumor with a generous dose of skepticism. It would seem to be a completely unsubstantiated claim, were it not for the fact that other recent developments support the idea that Konami is doing something with the franchise.

Game Rant reported last August that Konami had filed for trademark protection for Silent Hill. Trademark renewals are not unusual, but the application's list of services suggested that the publisher might be thinking of a title with online-multiplayer aspects.

"Providing on-line video games; providing on-line computer games; providing information in the field of video games; providing information in the field of computer games; arranging, organizing, and conducting video game competitions; arranging, organizing, and conducting computer game competitions."

Furthermore, genre blog Rely on Horror attests that it confirmed that a Silent Hill project was definitely in development "through an independent source." By no means does that take the news out of the rumor mill. However, it does cast a ray of hope for those hoping for something new since the cancellation of Silent Hills five years ago.

Maybe fans will finally get something other than a slot machine. This rumor is one we will be keeping our eye on.