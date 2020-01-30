What just happened? Google Nest is testing a new smart thermostat feature that can alert users of potential issues with their heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.

Google Nest Product Manager Jeff Gleeson said that based on information like your thermostat’s historical data and current weather, it will learn to detect some unusual patterns that might indicate an issue. If it takes longer than usual to heat or cool your home, for example, there may be a problem brewing.

In the event an issue is detected, Google Nest will alert you via e-mail. Those who are already signed up for the Nest Home Report monthly e-mail that summarizes energy usage and safety events will automatically be enrolled to get the new HVAC alerts. If not, you can sign up by opening the Nest app, tapping Settings -> Notifications -> Nest Home Report and turning the slider to the “on” position.

Google Nest is also looking to monetize the feature. Through a partnership with Handy, the company can put you in touch with an HVAC Pro to come have a look at your system.

The Handy service will initially be offered in more than 20 metro areas including Boston, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Denver and San Diego, just to name a few. Additional regions will be added over the course of the testing period, we’re told.

