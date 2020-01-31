Why it matters: One of the best elements of PC gaming is the plethora of graphical options at our disposal. It’s something that consoles have been unable to match, but the Xbox Series X could feature a first for the machines: support for ultrawide monitors.

Speaking to PCGamesN, Samsung said it is pushing Microsoft to enable ultrawide aspect ratios on its consoles, possibly starting with the Xbox Series X that launches this holiday season. “We’re pushing, we’re talking,” a Samsung rep told the publication.

With 21:9 and 32:9 monitors becoming more popular, an increasing number of games are supporting the ultrawide format. But while the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X support 4K resolutions and HDR, they’re limited to a 16:9 aspect ratio. You could still hook one up to an ultrawide monitor, of course, though it would mean playing with some distracting black bars down each side of the screen.

The report states that Samsung has previously worked with Microsoft to implement ultrawide gaming on an ad hoc basis, but the feature has never received a public release.

The latest consoles are still very limited when it comes to graphical options; if a game does offer them, it’s usually a straight choice between prioritizing performance or quality.

Microsoft has long been trying to close the gap between its consoles and Windows PCs by adding cross-platform features, but even if the Xbox Series X does have ultrawide support, which is far from guaranteed, it will require games that take advantage of it. However, Microsoft will know that support for PC-style graphics settings will make the console more appealing, especially to those who want to use it with their monitors.