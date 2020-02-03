Bottom line: The total bill of materials for someone looking to build the Freedom Wing Adapter themselves is around $30 to $35, we’re told. Anyone capable of through-hole soldering should be able to build one – just make sure that your chair uses the 9-pin style connector for the joystick.

We’ve seen some pretty incredible creations come to life based on Microsoft's Xbox Adaptive Controller but the latest may very well take the cake.

The Freedom Wing Adapter allows users to link their power wheelchair directly to the Xbox Adaptive Controller, transforming the chair’s joystick into an Xbox controller. For those with extremely limited mobility, this could be the difference between being able to play or having to watch from the sidelines.

AbleGamers collaborated with ATMakers on the project. As it turns out, ATMakers was already working on a board to emulate joysticks in order to help expand compatibility so kids with spinal muscular atrophy could drive their chairs easier. The two were able to modify the design a bit to create something that allows players to use their existing chair joysticks to control the Xbox.

ATMakers reached out to Gra-V Robotics in Orlando to help with assembly. Individuals with a financial need can apply for a grant to get a Freedom Wing Adapter over on AbleGamers’ website. Those who do not need financial aid or simply want to speak to an accessibility expert can do so by clicking here.