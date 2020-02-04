Up to 34% off Samsung monitors and tablets on Amazon today, Dell XPS 15 is only $850
There's some compelling Amazon Deals of the Day offers that include Samsung monitors and tablets, with savings up to 34% off. Also, a config of the Dell XPS 15 is on sale for just $850, one of the lower prices we've seen for the XPS 15.
Last but not least, the new Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition console is now available for pre-order.
Featured Deals
- Today Only: Samsung Space 32" 4K Frameless Monitor with Adjustable Stand for $329.99 (27" for $240) at Amazon (list price $499.99)
Get the frameless 32-inch Samsung Space 4K monitor for just $330. Or get the 27-inch QHD monitor for $240. Features a 3-sided frameless bezel, integrated arm stand, and 3840x2160 4K resolution.
- Today Only: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 256GB 10.5" WiFi Tablet with S-Pen for $583.99 at Amazon (list price $729.99) Features a 10.5-inch 2560x1600 Super AMOLED display, 256GB storage, and S-Pen.
- Today Only: Samsung SD850 32" 2560x1440 LED Monitor for $299.99 at Amazon (list price $399.99) Save $100 off on this 32-inch Samsung monitor with 2560x1440 WQHD resolution.
- Out 3/13: Pre-order Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Console for $299 at Walmart and Amazon Ships out on March 13.
- Dell XPS 15 7590 Intel Core i5-9300H Quad-core 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $850.39 at Dell (list price $1099.99) Get the XPS 15 laptop for just $850, a rare low price on an XPS 15. Features a 9th gen i5 quad-core processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD.
- Dell Vostro 14 5000 Intel 10th-Gen Core i5-10210U Quad-core 14" 1080p Win10 Pro Laptop for $659 at Dell (list price $1141.43) Save $480 off on the Vostro 14 5000 14-inch laptop. Features a 10th gen i5 quad-core processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD.
- Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Core i5-8265U Quad-core 13.3" 4K Touch Laptop for $849.99 at Dell (use code: LTXPS133AFF - list price $1568.99) Features an 8th gen i5 quad-core processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. This is a great price for a laptop with a 4K touch display.
- Acer Aspire 5 Intel Core i7-8565U Quad-core 14" 1080p Laptop with 512GB SSD for $499 at Walmart (list price $625) Features an 8th gen i7 quad-core processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.
- 55" Vizio M556-G4 M-Series Quantum 4K UHD HDR Smart TV for $358 at Walmart (list price $498) Features 10 local dimming zones, Clear Action 180, and built-in Chromecast.
- Fossil Men's Gen 4 Explorist HR Touchscreen Smartwatch for $126.65 at Amazon (discount at checkout - list price $275) Features built-in GPS for distance tracking, heart rate monitoring, and a swimproof design.
- Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker for $99.95 at Amazon (list price $149.95) Features 24/7 heart rate monitoring, auto sleep tracking, a swimproof design, and a battery life of up to 7 days.
- Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Earphones for $199.95 at Amazon (list price $249.95). Features the Apple H1 headphone chip and up to 9 hours of listening time, with more than 24 hours with charging case.
- Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid ANC Wireless Headphones for $39.99 at Amazon (list price $59.99). Features 40mm dynamic drivers, hybrid active noise cancellation, and up to 40 hours of playtime.
