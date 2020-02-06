What just happened? 5G continues to roll out nationwide, and wireless carrier AT&T has hit yet another milestone in this arena. The company has managed to bring its 5G service to 13 additional cities, including the likes of Atlantic City, Boston, Bakersfield, and Modesto.

This service expansion brings the total number of 5G-ready cities (under AT&T's umbrella, that is) to 32. That's obviously pretty far from national coverage, but it does look like things are speeding up a bit.

Last time AT&T expanded the availability of its low-band 5G network, it only added support for six new cities -- 13 is more than twice that number, and not all of the cities in the latest expansion are massive urban hubs (though several are). Five of the newly-supported cities are in California, but the rest are scattered throughout Georgia, Kansas, New Jersey, Maryland, Missouri, and Massachusetts.

For a full, comprehensive list of AT&T's 5G-ready cities, check out the company's 5G web page right here. AT&T promises to "keep [its] 5G momentum going" throughout 2020, but we'll have to wait and see precisely what that will entail. As of now, even cities that do have access to AT&T's 5G network only have limited coverage, and the ISP only supports one 5G device: the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G.

Regardless, it is nice to see progress being made in the world of 5G, even if carriers are taking things slow. If you live in a supported area and have a compatible Note 10+, AT&T's Unlimited Elite ($85/mo) and Unlimited Extra ($75/mo) plans will grant you access to 5G.

