What just happened? Rod Fergusson, the studio head at The Coalition, recently announced he will be leaving the company to join Blizzard and oversee the Diablo franchise. It's a big move that could have a major impact on the development of Diablo IV.

In announcing the news on Twitter, Fergusson said it has been an honor and a privilege to work with everyone, adding that leaving is bittersweet. He’ll start his new role with Blizzard in March, we’re told.

Starting in March, I will join Blizzard to oversee the Diablo franchise. Leaving is bittersweet as I love our Gears family, the fans, and everyone at The Coalition and Xbox. Thank you, it has been an honor and a privilege to work with you all. pic.twitter.com/0FuO3RFYSQ — Rod Fergusson (@GearsViking) February 5, 2020

Fergusson joined Microsoft in 1996 where he got his feet wet working on Microsoft Train Simulator. In 2005, he left for Epic Games to participate in the development of the Gears of War series. He left Epic for a brief time in 2012 to help Irrational Games finish up BioShock Infinite but when Microsoft bought the Gears franchise from Epic in 2014, they also hired Fergusson to return and oversee the franchise at their studio, The Coalition.

Blizzard unveiled the highly anticipated Diablo IV at its annual BlizzCon convention late last year. The game appears to be taking on a darker overall tone from what we’ve seen thus far but with Fergusson now at the helm, it’s anyone’s guess as to what the final product will look like.

Blizzard hasn’t yet announced a release date for Diablo IV although some believe it could land as soon as 2021. Whenever it does, we do know that it’ll be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. Could a PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X launch also be in the cards?